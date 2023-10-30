Fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried is trying to save his reputation in New York court during a weeks-long trial. But he even ruined it with his beloved. The ‘busy and lazy’ ex-billionaire now faces decades in prison. The former crypto billionaire himself spoke, something that is exceptional in these types of major cases.
#Fallen #crypto #king #Sam #BankmanFried #broke #sweetheart
Ice hockey | Erkka Westerlund is applying for the presidency of the Ice Hockey League
The application period for the presidency of the Ice Hockey League ended on Sunday. According to Sanoma's information, Erkka Westerlund...