Manuel de Falla and Federico García Lorca, Broadway and Hollywood, and cante jondo and classical music met this Wednesday in Washington to commemorate the centenary of the quixotic puppet opera He altarpiece of Master Pedro, of Fault. It happened in one of the halls of the Kennedy Center, at a meeting of the arts sponsored by Angel Gil-Ordóñez, a Spanish conductor living in the city.

It was a double tribute. As in a diptych, titled entwined, the two parts of the same story were intertwined. He opened a play with chamber accompaniment and flamenco painting, created on purpose, which recalls the friendship between the composer and the poet. After the intermission, the version in charge arrived of the PostClassical Ensemble, formation founded two decades ago by Gil-Ordóñez in the US capital, of the piece that Falla imagined in Paris between the wars from the Quixote and commissioned by the Princess of Polignac. This time, moving drawings replaced puppets.

The conductor Ángel Gil-Ordóñez, last November in Washington. daniel schwarz

The same didactic spirit that guided the musician in founding his Ensemble, which draws on performers from the area’s orchestras, from the Washington National Symphony to that of Baltimore, and from that of Annapolis to that of the Kennedy Center Opera, pushed him to find a way to broaden the horizons of the American public. Also those of its musicians: almost all of them, as the concert master, Netanel Draiblate, recognized, premiered with a piece whose duration (about 30 minutes), together with the nuisance of the puppets and the difficulty of the parts sung by the character of Trujamán, the child, have largely kept it out of the repertoire.

“If Falla had been French, he would have been as revered as Ravel,” Gil-Ordóñez had declared the day before the premiere during a walk through the Georgetown University campus, splendid in spring. “the altarpiece It is the work that puts Spain into modernism, as it had done The Ladies of Avignon [de Picasso] in 1907 with painting”.

At Georgetown, he directs the student orchestra and celebrates the Ensemble’s rehearsals in a charming auditorium. There he also met the renowned playwright and theater director Derek Goldman, a fellow faculty member, who joined the project three months ago. Goldman is the author of the text that opened the double bill, Entwined: Love’s Magiciansa title that plays with the English translation of The love wizard, perhaps the most internationally known piece by the Spanish composer.

The magicians are, of course, Falla and Lorca, played respectively by (hence the Hollywood and Broadway) actors David Strathairn, whom you may remember from the movie. Good night and good luckwith whom he won an Oscar in 2006, and Robin de Jesús, a musical artist of Puerto Rican origin who became known in 1996 with the famous New York production of Rent.

In one of the theater’s dressing rooms, De Jesús explained to EL PAÍS on Wednesday that it was in the rehearsals of that successful play that, at the age of 21, he discovered Lorca. “I was surrounded by older people, and I wanted to put myself on a level with him. So I went to a bookstore in search of a reading that would be worthy of adults and I found his verses. For me, as a gay Latino, he has been a huge influence. One of the lines of entwined He says that it is our obligation to come to the theater to destroy it. I agree: I have always had to put my elbows in, make my way in places where there was no place for me. That is, in my opinion, the great inheritance of Lorca”.

master and disciple

Both actors get into the skin of the characters, but they also serve as narrators of the unlikely friendship, with Granada in the background, between the venerable Catholic composer and the young homosexual, two artists separated by 22 years. Strathairn and De Jesús review the episodes of the two crossed lives: the teacher-disciple relationship, the joint organization of the 1922 Cante Jondo Contest, the murder of the writer at the beginning of the Civil War or the composer’s exile and his death in Argentina in 1946. They also recite and translate the poems that dot the text: the verses of, among others, the hundred lovers, he siguiriya poem, New York (office and complaint) and dead child gazelle They make your hair stand on end in Spanish and English.

From the right corner, Gil-Ordóñez performs fragments of The love wizard and the tribute to Lorca by Silvestre Revueltas, to whom the Spanish conductor dedicated one of his projects. In the center, Ismael Fernández and Sonia Olla, singer and dancer in New York, start with the accompaniment of a guitar and an anvil por seguiriyas, a zambra by Manolo Caracol or soleares por bulerías. And from the other side, the Syrian artist Kevork Mourad projects drawings, gloomy in the manner of black paints Goya or William Kentridge’s theatrical curtains, while retouching them live.

When recruiting him for the project, Gil-Ordóñez made a virtue of necessity: in his altarpiece, the Catholic lovers, Don Gayferos and Melisendra, and the Moorish puppets are not the legendary wooden puppets of Hermenegildo Lanz (exhibited from this week on the occasion of the centenary at the García Lorca Center, in Granada), but Mourad’s scribbles on the screen. “That gives the ensemble a more modern air, which was what we were looking for”, explained the orchestra director.

In his script, Goldman, who is also a professor at Georgetown, starts from poems, letters and writings by Lorca and Falla and fills in the gaps with texts of his own. To write the piece, he recounted Thursday by phone, traveled to Granada and visited the Manuel de Falla Archive, which has collaborated on the project. For him, she said, it was like settling a score to settle. “I fell in love with Lorca more than three decades ago. Those were the years of the AIDS epidemic and many of us were suffering painful losses; His drama touched me very deeply, ”said Goldman, who at 22, a“ very impressionable age ”, faced the challenge of setting up the experimental film in Chicago The public, “with his reflections, so Lorca, on the theater, the mask, the costume and sexuality.”

Daniel Strathairn and the bailaora Sonia Olla, at the general rehearsal at the Kennedy Center in Washington. daniel schwarz

That was at the beginning of a career whose latest success has come with the monologue Remember This: The Lesson of Jan Karski, written from the memoirs of the Polish resistance hero (and later Georgetown professor) who tried to alert the world to the Holocaust as it was taking place. Strathairn played Karski on stage and in his subsequent film version, and on Wednesday he established a parallel between Karski and Falla during an interview on Wednesday in a rehearsal room at the Kennedy Center, “two characters traversed by the 20th century, who shared the same tragic historical landscape.

Strathairn acknowledged that, before getting into the skin of the Spanish composer, he knew about him what many Americans his age did: the version offered by the jazz trumpeter Miles Davis in his classic Sketches of Spain (1960). In his memoirs, Davis tells an anecdote with the aroma of the apocryphal according to which a certain retired bullfighter told him that when he heard that music he couldn’t help but run to pick up the stuff again. Falla had contributed to molding that typical idea of ​​Spain that the trumpeter’s memory contains, warned Gil-Ordóñez, with his previous work. “But with the altarpiece, everything changes”.

In a conference given last week at the Academy of Fine Arts of San Fernando from Madrid, Elena Torres, tenured professor of Musicology at the Complutense, recalled that the princess of Polignac, a powerful patron, pursued the commission that led to the altarpiece for Falla to repeat his past successes with a piece “with an alhambrista air in the style of Nights in the gardens of Spain”. But he was looking for something else, and he found it in chapter 26 of the second part of the book. Quixotein which the gentleman (played in Washington by Madrid tenor Israel Lozano) attends a puppet performance.

The tenor Israel Lozano in the role of Don Quixote, in ‘El retablo de Maese Pedro’. daniel schwarz

With this avant-garde piece of theater within the theater, “Falla decided to distance himself diametrically,” Torres argued, “from what had made him famous.” “There are no gypsy parties, there are no guitar evocations, there are no costumbrist scenes. Instead, he embarks on the search for a new sound language, a universe to discover, a work in which he mixes tradition with the avant-garde, the cult with the popular. And in which she offers us a look at history ”. This return to the past connects the Spanish composer, according to Torres, with the neoclassicisms of the interwar period cultivated by authors such as Stravinski or Béla Bartók.

That eagerness had its effect. In the notes that accompany the Washington show, the writer Antonio Muñoz Molina relates that Falla to Picasso and Santiago Ramón y Cajal’s Nobel Prize winner from two decades earlier. “The example of those innovators of Spanish culture remains a source of inspiration for us. It even infuses us with the energy to combat the stereotypes of our country that persist to this day,” writes Muñoz Molina in a text whose title (A different Spain) seems to play with the old Franco tourist slogan (“Spain is different”).

Much has changed in cultural diplomacy since then. Wednesday’s performance was the central act of the Spain in DC week, an initiative of the Embassy in Washington to celebrate the centenary of the altarpiece, which also featured the staging of works by the director of the National Drama Center, Alfredo Sanzol, a talk by the writer Irene Vallejo or a sample of photographs of Lorca and Falla from the image archive of the Efe agency. They will be exhibited from Monday at the cultural center of Spain in the city that has brought the two friends together so long after.

