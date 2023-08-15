The long rehabilitation

One certainly cannot say that Alex Rins is experiencing a normal period in the week leading up to the British Grand Prix, for better or for worse: if the Spaniard has in fact formalized the signing of the contract with Yamaha for 2024, it is equally true that the current LCR team rider Honda is still grappling with the rehabilitation following crash occurred at Mugello in the Sprint race, where he brought back the double fracture of tibia and fibula. A recovery that has not yet been completed, as evidenced by the Catalan’s absence at Silverstone, with Iker Lecuona taking his place.

Today’s pains

Interviewed by DAZNRins took stock of the situation on what his physical conditions are at the moment, specifying the pains he is still accusing: “I’m getting better day by day – he reassured – but the least painful part of the injury is the double fracture of the tibia and fibula. It doesn’t bother me much, but it’s true that I don’t put my foot down. Now that it’s been six weeks since the surgery I’m starting to advocate for it. What hurts me the most now is the sole of my foot; they touched a nerve and I feel pain and cramps”.

The violence of the fall

With regard to the Mugello accident, Rins revealed some details in the moments following the crash: “It was a little highside, but the bad thing was that I entered the gravel on my back, and that’s when I started turning – he recalled – i arrived at high speed, and they reported it to me i fell to 24G. I remember when I stopped spinning I sat up and tried to stand up on my side, but that’s when I saw that my leg was hanging down. I suffered the most when I had to take off my boot. They cut the suit, but the boot is stiff and in that moment I really saw the stars”.

The shock after the operation

Very strong pains that Rins also suffered in the hospital, and in a particular way after the second surgery: “It was terrible, even more painful than when I fell – he specified – because when they gave me an epidural to put me to sleep, four hours after I got out of the operating room my injured leg woke up, while the good one was still sleeping. I was crying in painI had never experienced such intense pain, and it was all due to cramps. If it’s a simple clean break, it’s much faster; in a short time you can get back on your feet and have a normal life, but in this case it is much slower. I can say that I was incredibly lucky: doctors feared which, the fracture being so low, near the ankle, I would have lost mobility“.

Timing still uncertain

The luck, despite the pains and bad experiences, is that the Spaniard is gradually recovering, but still in insufficient time to be able to get back on track at Silverstone. A very serious injury that does not guarantee a return for a specific race in this world championship: “If it were up to me, I’d go right back – He admitted – I will miss an important round like Silverstone, which is one of my favorite circuits. Today I started to handle the pain, and as the days go by we will see if it will increase. It’s a complicated injury, there were many hours in the operating room because it is as if the bone has exploded, and the recovery is very slow“.