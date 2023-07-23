Sonora authorities reported that The person allegedly responsible for the tragedy that occurred at the Beer House bar in San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora has been arrested, where 11 people died and several were injured. The suspect would have caused the bar fire by throwing a Molotov cocktail.

Mayor Santos González Yescas reported that, from the moment and place of the unfortunate event, he issued instructions to the General Commissioner of the Municipal Police, Commander Gerardo Camacho Ramírez, to activate the entire police force and the necessary protocols with the aim of finding the whereabouts of the alleged perpetrators and bringing them to justice.

“Our Municipal Police agents, in collaboration with elements of the State Prosecutor’s Office, are touring the entire city carrying out investigative work, for which I ask for your collaboration in case of having any information that will help us capture him or those responsible,” declared the municipal president.

The fatalities were identified as three members of the musical group Mitosis Versatil: Adrián Becerra, percussionist; Ricardo Martínez, guitarist, and Aarón Hernandez, saxophonist. Another member of the group, Antonio, is fighting for his recovery in a hospital in the United States, according to the authorities.

For his part, the State Attorney General, Gustavo Rómulo Salas Chávez, ruled out that the attack originated from a collection of property rights.

It is expected that with the detainee and the progress in the investigation, the reasons behind this tragic event that has shocked the community will be clarified.

Meanwhile, Mayor Santos González Yescas assured that they are closely monitoring the evolution of the injured and that the City Council is providing all the necessary support to the families of the victims to face this difficult situation.