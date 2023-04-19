Yesterday in Milan at the Salone del Mobile, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni returned to face one of the great Italian emergencies: our country’s falling birth rate. Meloni said that the government intends to “encourage the birth rate”, which is now at an all-time low, with fewer than seven newborns and more than twelve deaths per thousand inhabitants, with 393,000 births and 713,000 deaths in 2022, with 1.5 million fewer residents than in 2014, and he recalled that the issue concerns “the stability of our economic and social system”. Betting on the birth rate, therefore, is a priority for the government, but how?

An answer to this question can be found in an important dossier that Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti has decided to open in recent days to intervene forcefully on the issue. Less taxes for those who have children. A sort of “110 percent” bonus designed to increase the birth rate.

The proposal that the holder of the Treasury will formalize in the next few days is therefore this: families made up of at least two children will not pay taxes. It is not yet known what taxes will be cut. Meanwhile, in the short term, as Giorgetti himself wrote in the Economic and Financial Document, the best way to reduce the debt/GDP ratio is to increase the flow of immigrants who arrive and remain in our country – with all due respect to Minister Francesco Lollobrigida which evoked “ethnic replacement”. In the long term, however, the birth rate should be supported. And here is the idea of ​​going beyond the simple relief offered to families, instead reducing the number of taxes to pay. Whether on income, work or assets, we’ll see.

In Europe, the only country to have already studied a similar rule is Viktor Orbán’s Hungary, which since 2020 has offered women with four or more children the possibility of not paying income taxes anymore.