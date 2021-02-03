In New Caledonia, the separatists left their five positions in an executive which has eleven, resulting in the fall of the collegiate government. The two groups UNI-FLNKS (National Union for Independence) and its counterpart UC-FLNKS (Caledonian Union) announced their departure on Tuesday in a press release. They indicate that they have sent a letter to the President of the Government, the loyalist Thierry Santa, and justify their resignation by the “Deep internal crisis” that New Caledonia crosses.

The Vale nickel and cobalt plant, owned by a Brazilian group, is at the heart of this political crisis. The owner wants to sell the business to the Swiss group Trafigura, which sparked a strong protest this fall.

The Usine du sud = factory pays collective, supported by the FLNKS, the Labor Party and the Union of Kanak Workers and the Exploited, then blocked access to the Vale factory, preferring a takeover project by the Sofinor, held 85% by the North Province of New Caledonia, and the Korean group Korea Zinc. On December 10, 2020, riots finally broke out.

“Institutional dynamics broken down”

In their press release of February 2, the separatists recalled that this proposed sale “Takes precedence over the interests of multinationals regardless of the aspirations of local populations, customary authorities and all political forces”. However, on February 12, the disputed sale could be successful.

But that’s not the only trigger. The separatists also reproach “The delay in voting on the original budget”, and specify that “In this difficult phase, the government found it difficult to work in collegiality”. According to them, “A crisis of confidence has set in when we must calmly prepare for the future”. UNI and UC-FLNKS denounce a “Institutional dynamics broken down”.

Because it is also against a backdrop of debates about the institutional future of New Caledonia that this crisis is playing out. On October 4, 2020, the second referendum consultation on independence gave the losing independence a very short head.

A new vote should take place in 2022, in accordance with the Nouméa agreements, while discussions with the State have stalled since the Vale factory affair. Faced with the resignation of the separatists, the coalition of “loyalists”, the Future in Confidence, castigated a “Inconsistent, irresponsible and dangerous decision”.