By David Carnevali

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Falling bank stocks put pressure on Wall Street on Monday with investors worried about contagion from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, but trading was choppy and some sectors benefited from hopes the Federal Reserve could ease interest rate increases.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 0.16% to 3,855.54 points. The Nasdaq technology index gained 0.45% to 11,188.63 points. The Dow Jones fell 0.27% to 31,822.08 points.