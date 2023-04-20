“I will never explain this fall”

In the heat Francesco Bagnaia had not hidden his deep bitterness and disappointment for a crash that came at a time when he seemed absolutely in control of the situation during the Americas Grand Prix, expressing his malaise through the phrase “I will never explain this fall”. The reigning world champion then slightly corrected his shot after declaring that the team owed him an explanation as to why he found himself on the ground. “Obviously I made a mistake, but at the moment I don’t understand what it was. It was a very strange crash and now I will ask my team to analyze the data well to understand what exactly happened. I know the Championship is still very long, but we threw away 45 points in the last two GPs and it’s definitely not the best.”Pecco’s words.

The rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy in the last 26 races crashed on 8 occasions while also obtaining 10 victories. Bagnaia therefore seems to know no half measureseven if to complicate the case in question there is the fact that the pilot from Chivasso often and willingly when he finds himself on the ground is not able to immediately determine what was the error that brought him to the ground.

Dall’Igna’s words

“A ‘zero’ that hurts even more because it comes after dominating qualifying and the Sprint Race – he has declared Louis Dall’IgnaGeneral Manager of Ducati Corse – a solid performance, which continued in the race until the unexpected crash, just when everything seemed under control. Many exits and only 12 riders reached the finish line without crashes, a sign that the general conditions were really difficult. But we certainly mustn’t get discouraged, or allow this mini-trust and certainty: we must instead learn with humility and with the awareness that nothing is taken for granted, and that excelling is hard and you have to deserve it in the presence of strong opponents to whom we congratulate ” .

Dall’Igna also focused on the positive notes at Ducati: “Fortunately, positive notes are never lacking at Ducati. Marini was the author of a splendid race rewarded by the first podium of an ever-growing career, even more for the personality and safety he put on the track today and which confirms the excellent work of the VR46 Team. We need to accept and know how to grasp what the race offers us but at the same time be able, with renewed team spirit, to immediately turn the page and think about the next GP. The World Cup will be long and fought”.