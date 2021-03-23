Hard fall of Albert Torres in the Setmana Coppi e Bartali. The Movistar man from Menorca crashed in the final stretch of the first sector (of the two taking place this Tuesday) of the Italian race, in which Mareczko took the victory. The cyclist reached the finish line with eye-catching blows and abrasions, and it was hoped to see if the runner suffered a more serious injury, although for now he will continue in the race.

Because The first information that the team gave is that it will be present this Tuesday afternoon in the second sector of the event, a team time trial. A good sign, although it will be tonight at the hotel and tomorrow morning when it will be assessed if he continues in the race.

An important scare in a year in which the Ciutadella pistard He has his great goal in the Tokyo Games with Sebastián Mora, madison’s European champion couple. Both are doing the road season and, at the same time, concentrations and specific training for the track with four months to go before the Olympic event.