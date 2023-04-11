Home page World

There is a threat of weather chaos after Easter: experts expect thunderstorms, gusts of wind and even snow in Germany. That’s what awaits us in the next few days.

Munich – After the DWD has already predicted a change in the weather with a fat rain band over Germany, experts are now even announcing very nasty, but unfortunately typical April weather. A real chaos of weather awaits us with thunderstorms, storms and even snow at higher altitudes!

Storm: There are thunderstorms, squalls and even snow

After the weather in almost all of Germany was kind to us recently, in the south it was even up to 21 degrees, we now have to say goodbye to the short spring. “Today there will be showers and brief thunderstorms in some parts of the country. Tomorrow a thick band of rain will sweep across Germany,” explains qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung, Managing Director of the weather service Q.met opposite the weather portal weather.net.

“It’s windy to stormy all the time. There are even thunderstorms. At higher altitudes from 800 to 1000 meters in the south, snowfall is even possible,” says Jung.



This is how the weather in Germany will be in the next few days

Tuesday: 8 to 14 degrees, mixed, sunshine, clouds and showers, local thunderstorms

8 to 14 degrees, mixed, sunshine, clouds and showers, local thunderstorms Wednesday: 7th up to 13 degrees, rain from the west, some snow in the Alps

up to 13 degrees, rain from the west, some snow in the Alps Thursday: 7 to 13 degrees, rain showers again and again, in the Alps from 800 to 1000 m snow in places, thunderstorms in between

7 to 13 degrees, rain showers again and again, in the Alps from 800 to 1000 m snow in places, thunderstorms in between Friday: 9 to 15 degrees, more sunshine again and mostly dry

9 to 15 degrees, more sunshine again and mostly dry Saturday: 8 to 13 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, showery weather

8 to 13 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, showery weather Sunday: 9 to 16 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, last showers

9 to 16 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, last showers Monday: 11 to 17 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds, mostly dry

11 to 17 degrees, with a mix of sun and clouds, mostly dry Tuesday: 11 to 18 degrees, mostly dry, an alternation of sun and clouds

11 to 18 degrees, mostly dry, an alternation of sun and clouds Wednesday: 11 to 20 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, dry

11 to 20 degrees, mix of sun and clouds, dry Thursday: 13 to 21 degrees, sometimes sunshine, sometimes a few clouds, dry

Gusts of wind and rain: Luckily, the scary weather interlude was short-lived

Jung continues: “This week it’s cooler than last time and very changeable. In addition to stormy gusts, there are also brief thunderstorms. Boredom doesn’t really come up with the current weather conditions. It rains all the time.” But April lives up to its reputation, and luckily the spooky weather intermezzo is short-lived. T-shirt temperatures await us by next week at the latest.

“Have to get through the changeable weather week”, then maybe even the first day of summer will come

From the weekend it will slowly become friendlier and warmer again. “Next week in particular, the maximum values ​​will slowly approach the 20-degree mark again, for the weekend after next even 24 to 26 degrees at the top are possible, at least according to the current forecasts. We are slowly moving in the direction of full spring, even in the direction of early summer,” explains qualified meteorologist Dominik Jung.

As announced A heat wave rolled over south-west Europe at Easter. Up to 33.7 degrees were measured in Spain, setting a new record for the season. It has never been so hot there so early in the year. Some of this heat will soon reach Germany – maybe even in the next week, says Jung:

Finally t-shirt temperatures: will April break the 25 degree mark?

“We have to get through this changeable weather week”, but there will be a nice reward waiting for us next week: Spring will be back in full splendor, the weather expert predicts: “In ten days, some weather models are even predicting maximum values ​​close to 25 degrees -Brand on. That would be the first summer day of the year, at least here in Germany.”