06/15/2023 – 1:17 pm

The 1.6% decline in the volume of services provided in the country in April compared to March draws attention due to its sectoral and territorial spread, but it does not mean a reversal of the growth trajectory, but rather a loss of breath in the face of a high comparison base, evaluated Rodrigo Lobo, manager of the Monthly Services Survey of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The fall in services in April compared to March was the most intense for the month since 2020, when there was a 10.9% retraction, amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“It is undeniable that it (the fall in April) draws attention, not so much because of its magnitude, but because of its spread, either by four of the five sectors showing a drop, or by spreading in regional terms as well. But, as the services are operating very close to their highest point, the isolated result of April does not reverse trajectory”, said Rodrigo Lobo.

In April, the volume of services provided in the country was 2.9% below the peak reached in December 2022.

After reaching a record level at the end of last year, the services sector registered two negative rates and two positive ones in 2023: January (-3.4%), February (0.8%), March (1.4%) and April (-1.6%).

“There are two negative rates in 2023, and two positive rates, and the negative rates were more intense than the positive ones”, acknowledged the researcher.

The only expansion in April compared to March occurred in services rendered to families (1.2%). There were losses in the other four activities investigated, with emphasis on the transport sector (-4.4%), which returned part of the gain of 7.5% accumulated in February and March. The other decreases occurred in information and communication services (-1.0%), professional, administrative and complementary services (-0.6%) and other services (-1.1%).

“It’s been a while since we’ve had a spread of negative rates,” said Lobo.

The volume of services decreased in 26 of the 27 Federation Units in April compared to March, with the most important impacts being the losses in São Paulo (-1.5%) and Rio de Janeiro (-5.5%), followed by Santa Catarina (-3.5%), Goiás (-5.6%) and Mato Grosso (-4.2%). Ceará (1.0%) made the only positive contribution in the month.

“In fact, there is no denying that, for the month of April, this fall was spread out, both in sectoral terms and in regional terms”, said Lobo.

However, he considers that “according to the moving average, the result for April does not yet characterize a reversal of the trajectory” of growth.

The quarterly moving average of the volume of services provided in the country increased by 0.2% in the quarter ended in April, the first positive result of 2023.

“It is not yet a vertiginous fall (in the month), the moving average is growing 0.2%”, he stressed. “It’s a waste of steam in the pace of growth.”

Lobo recalls that services grew for two years at a strong pace, recovering from the initial shock of the Covid-19 pandemic. With the basis for comparison already high enough, it is difficult to sustain growth at the same pace, and, therefore, services have “naturally lost breath”, he justified. The researcher assesses that, despite the oscillation in the first four months of 2023, services show resilience, managing to maintain a level close to the record seen in December 2022.

“It’s a maintenance, slightly below, but it’s not a vertiginous drop. There is no clear downward trajectory,” he insisted.

According to Lobo, the research has not shown signs of impact of the monetary policy on the activity of services for the time being, being only one of the pillars to influence the demand, with bigger damages to the long term investments.

"The interest rate has been at the 13% level for some time now. It was not an impediment for services to reach a record level in December 2022", noted Lobo.
























