ANCHORAGE, AK — In Puget Sound, just outside Seattle, Washington, 73 beloved and endangered orcas are on the hunt for their favorite food, king salmon.

But recently, this ancient hunt was being negotiated in federal court in Seattle, where a district court judge issued an order May 2 that effectively shut down Alaska’s largest king salmon fishery, one of the largest remaining. in the world.

For the Wild Fish Conservancy, the Washington State-based environmental group that filed the lawsuit, the fate of the two animals is closely linked. Orcas need salmon to eat, and if we stop fishing for them, the Conservancy argues, we will save the whales.

But the State of Alaska, the National Marine Fisheries Service, and the Alaska Trolling Association—the defendants—argued that closing the fishery would have little impact on either, and they obtained a last-minute reprieve that allowed anglers Alaska cast their lines in the water when the season began on July 1. The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco will decide what happens next.

After decades of environmental pressures like dams and pollution, king salmon populations are at record lows and scientists are struggling to understand the increasing effects of climate change. The fish are also smaller than ever.

Some argue that the only way to save the species is to stop catching and eating them—if that’s enough.

“Everyone is fighting the last king salmonsaid Mark Stopha, a retired fishery biologist with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and a longtime fish vendor.

Although king salmon make up less than 1 percent of Alaska’s wild catch, they are the official fish of the state due to their economic importance, a vivid symbol of Alaska, with its fresh waters and pristine habitat. Real sport, commercial and subsistence fishing has sustained generations of rural communities. The fish is central to Alaska Native culture.

But in recent years there have not been enough king salmon along the 2,000-mile Yukon River to support the indigenous people who have fished for them for thousands of seasons.

There is acute anxiety among Alaskans. “I’ve never seen this much interest and outrage from the people on the docks, the people in the supermarket, even the congressional delegation in Washington,” said Laine Welch, a journalist who has covered Alaska fishing for 35 years.

There are about 900 trolling boats—with crews of two or three fishing for individual fish—in Southeast Alaska, with an estimated economic impact of $85 million. But the volume of king salmon caught in Alaska and sold to processors has been steadily declining for 40 years., reports the McKinley Research Group. In 1985, processors bought 6 million kilos. In 2021, they bought 1.2 million.

“The boys are in a hurry, trying to find another way to make a living.said Ajax Eggleston, a fisherman in Pelican, Alaska. “I am not optimistic about the future of trolling. We’ll be eating bugs and farmed fish from New Zealand”.

The Tlingit & Haida are the largest federally recognized Indian tribe in Alaska, and hundreds of their members fish, both commercially and subsistence trolling. The Central Council of Alaska Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes filed a legal brief in support of Alaska trolling. The community has deep concerns about the health of king salmon, but the troll fishery, which is the target of demand for orcas, is the least of these.

Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson, president of the council, said people should be more concerned about climate change, habitat degradation, dams in the Pacific Northwest, the health of fish that eat salmon and owned trawlers. corporations that dump dead king salmon that come on board as bycatch back into the Bering Sea.

“It just seems to me that if these people were really concerned, they would be looking for the real sources of the problem,” he said.

JULIA O’MALLEY. THE NEW YORK TIMES