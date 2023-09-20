Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/20/2023 – 9:00

UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday the 20th that the latest data on British consumer inflation (CPI), which saw an unexpected slowdown last month, shows that the plan to deal with the issue of high prices “it’s working”.

Hunt admitted, however, that the 6.7% annual rate of the British CPI in August remains too high and that it is therefore “essential” to press ahead with the plan, including reducing inflation to the Bank’s official target. of England (BoE), 2%.

The BoE reviews its monetary policy on Thursday, the 21st, and, despite the more moderate CPI, analysts at Capital Economics and ING believe that the English BC will raise its base interest rate once again, in a possible last increase of the current cycle. tightness.