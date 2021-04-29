Driven by consumers, the United States economy grew at a rapid annual rate of 6.4% in the latest quarter, a show of strength fueled by government aid and declining coronavirus cases that could fuel further gains as the nation recovers with unusual speed from the pandemic recession.

Thursday’s Commerce Department report estimated that the nation’s GDP, its total output of goods and services, accelerated in the January-March quarter from a 4.3% annual gain in the final quarter of 2020.

Growth in the current period from April to June is expected to be even faster, potentially reaching an annual rate of 10% or more, led by an increase in people willing and able to travel, shop, dine out and resume their spending habits.

Economists say that generalized vaccines, the reopening of more businesses, a huge injection of federal spending and healthy labor earnings should help sustain steady growth. By 2021 as a whole, they expect the economy to expand close to 7%, which would mark the fastest annual growth since 1984.

One of the main reasons for the increase in expectations is record spending that is about to flow into the economy.

A $ 1.9 trillion package that President Joe Biden approved in Congress in March provided, among other rescue aid, stimulus payments of $ 1,400 to most adults.

