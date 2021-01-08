A new and unexpected collaboration between Bethesda and Return Digital is yet to come. Fall Guys, the fun battle royale platformer, you will receive brand new skins inspired by the bloodthirsty first person shooter, Doom.

A few days ago, the official profile of Fall Guys on Twitter he shared a little hint about the next collaboration he would have with Bethesda, and although the image was not very clear, it could be interpreted as that the Doom slayer it would have something to do with this time.

Now, through YouTube, Return Digital presented the official trailer of the costumes that Fall Guys will receive to dress your character precisely as the Doom Slayer and as two of the most iconic demons of this franchise: the cacodemon and the cyberdemon.

We also recommend: Among Us turns to horror thanks to classic movie murders

Doom demons now look adorable

The introductory video to the new skins shows us a scenario inspired by hell itself. Doom, with a setting very typical of the game of Bethesda, but adapted to the most childish and comic tone of Fall Guys.

It is at the end of the clip that an avatar of Fall Guys clad in the armor of the Doomguy, who while trying to remove a crown from his foot, collides with the ‘beans’ who dress as the cacodemon and the cyberdemon respectively.

Of course, these versions of the demons look a lot more adorable and less terrifying than their original looks, but that doesn’t mean they’re not worth getting. In addition, they give a unique touch to the way you dress your character.

These costumes will be available from January 12, so if you are a fan of Doom and you continue to have fun with Fall Guys, you can not miss this collaboration.

Source: Press release



