The costume of the protagonist of Hideo Kojima’s latest effort will be available in Fall Guys starting tomorrow, July 18, 2023 through the Fame Pass.

Via Twitter, Mediatonic and Hideo Kojima Productions have announced an unexpected crossover between Fall Guys and Death Stranding with players of the former who starting tomorrow will be able to get the Sam Porter Bridges skins .

The Fall Guys Fame Passes

For the uninitiated, the Fame Passes represent a new system that replaces the seasonal ones seen in many games. Instead of proposing a single pass for an entire season, various Fame Passes will arrive, which cost and last less, but which on paper have a greater value in relation to the time spent playing.

As we can see from the post above, in addition to the Sam Bridges Porter skin, the new Fall Guys Fame Pass will also include other colorful and extravagant costumessuch as one that resembles a milk brick and a robot bee.

For the rest, the players are enjoying the novelties of Season 4 of Fall Guys which, among other things, has introduced an editor by popular demand to create customized game levels.