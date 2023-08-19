













The company revealed that Creative Construction will continue for a bit longer and is in the process of being updated. A large collection of blocks and wearables came out in June for players to use.

The Summer Breeze update from Fall Guys add portable fans, new obstacles and objects. Likewise, it includes new rounds and much more.

The studio shared its roadmap that takes a look at what’s on the way for the game.

Something that stands out is that with the star pass costumes, which are released on a regular basis, he is very busy. This pass will remain in force and with the best news for users.

Fountain: Epic Games.

Mediatonic suggests fans of Fall Guys keep up with social media. Regarding the Summer Breeze this one adds portable fans, to launch players to new heights or out of a level.

It also incorporates the floating rotating beams, a sweeping trap that can be placed anywhere. These obstacles are in the new rounds since August 17 and there will be four with the fans, which are:

Gappy-go-Lucky

fun with fans

Drop n’ Drag

Blocky Bridges

Fall Guys Season 4: Creative Construction is out NOW!! 🛠️ Jump into Fall Guys Creative, pick up our brand new Fame Pass goodies, dress up as Hello Kitty and more 🌟 pic.twitter.com/HXDt0LqFZo — Fall Guys – Creative Construction (@FallGuysGame) May 10, 2023

Fall Guys He still receives new obstacles and objects to play with. Those already available in Creative mode when building an Original themed round are the following:

bowl platform

padded mound

slope barrier

Trench

Barrier

underwire platform

Pillar

Mediatonic reveals that there will be two quality of life improvements this time around. The first is unlocking the option to use gestures in the room, and the second is the ability to look up. As expected also several bugs are fixed.

Apart from Fall Guys We have more video game information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

