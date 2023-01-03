invincible was published for the first time on January 22, 2003, so this year it will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, in honor of which it will have a collaboration with Fall Guys which will launch some very special skins.

invincible belongs to the Skybound comic book franchise and although it has been in the market for a long time, it is just beginning to appear more in the world of entertainment, so without a doubt, collaboration with Fall Guys it will be excellent for you.

Although, something even more remarkable is that it has an adaptation to an animated series that was produced by Prime Video. It got only one season which was released on March 25, 2021 and only had 8 episodes.

However, this time invincible will have an unexpected union with Fall Guys, which is a multiplayer platform video game that became popular in the pandemic period and now it will launch some special aspects of the characters.

On January 5, 2023 the special skins of invincible They will be in Fall Guysalthough it must be specified that they are based on three characters:

Invincible

atom eve

omni man

For its part, Mediatonic, the developer, it does not reveal the price of the skins yet. However, taking the previous installments of video game cosmetics as a reference, it is likely that they can be purchased individually or as a package that brings more things.

How many seasons will there be? invincible?

Source: Mediatonic

Three seasons confirmedHowever, the second suffered delays and it is only known that it would have to arrive sometime in 2023.

The cast of the voice cast of the series:

—Grayson Family:

Invincible—Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson Invincible

Debbie Grayson—Sandra Oh

Omni-Man/ Nolan Grayson—J.K. Simmons

