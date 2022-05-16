Although Fall Guys was quite the sensation when it originally arrived on PS4 and PC in August 2020, the game had a series of complications to maintain a high rate of players followed by the initial boom. However, Mediatonic, the developers, never stopped, and currently this is a fantastic battle royale. Now, today has revealed not only when the Nintendo Switch and Xbox version will be available, but it has also been confirmed that Fall Guys it will be free-to-play starting next month.

Through a special presentation, it has been confirmed that Fall Guys will become a free-to-play game starting June 21, 2022. That same day, the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S version will be available. Along with this, the game, which was already on PC through Steam, will also arrive on the Epic Games Store. Finally, an update for PS5 will arrive for users of this console.

To thank the community for their support, current players will be rewarded with the “Legacy Pack”, which contains cosmetic items and the first Season Pass for free. That’s right, following the trend of other games of this style, Fall Guys It will feature a Season Pass, which can be purchased with the new in-game currency, Beans. The free progression path will continue to exist, in addition to the current currency, Commendations.

Finally, in the Spanish broadcast it was confirmed that a Chapulín Colorado skin will arrive in this game in the future. Remember, Fall Guys Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Epic Games Store and PS5 on June 21same day that the battle royale will become a free-to-play

It’s good to see that Fall Guys will have a second wind with its arrival in the world of free-to-play. The concept of a battle royale with Mario Party-style minigames is so much fun, it’s something I’d love to play again with my friends in June.

Via: official statement