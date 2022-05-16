Mediatonic announced that Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout will be available on Nintendo Switch, Xbox and on the Epic Games Store since June 21, 2022. Furthermore, the game becomes free to play and will be cross-play and will support cross-progression (using Epic Games account). There will also be new costumes, levels and rewards for those who already own the game. A version dedicated to PS5 will also be released.

It is also specified that from 21 June 2022 it will no longer be possible to download the Steam version of Fall Guys. Those who already have it will continue to receive updates, but new players will have to download the Epic Games Store version.

Mediatonic will also publish a Legacy Pack for anyone who played Fall Guys before June 21, 2022. It will contain a nickname, a nameplate, a Regalke costume, a Veggie Dog costume and a Feisty Dwarf costume. In addition, it will also include the Season Pass for Season 1 (the tally has restarted, for this season 1). The Season Pass can also be purchased with Show-Bucks, a new in-game currency. The first season pass will include 100 levels to unlock and it will also be possible to unlock the next Season Pass if you complete the current one. There will obviously be a free progression system.

We also know that Fall Guys on PS5 will aim for 4K and 60 FPS. On Switch it will offer 30 FPS and 720p (portable mode) or 1080p (TV mode). On Xbox, performance will vary by console: 30FPS + 1080p (One), 60FPS + 1080p (One X), 60FPS + 1440p (Series S), 60FPS + 2160p (Series X).

Mediatonic had revealed that a big announcement was coming and a part of the public had predicted that the game would become free to play. Considering that Fall Guys includes microtransactions, a free to play formula should allow you to get a lot of new audiences and earn money through the purchases of aesthetic content.