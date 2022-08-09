Fall Guysthe title recently become free to play and available on all platforms, has announced a collaboration with Sega for themed content Sonic The Hedgehog which will be added for free and paid to the game. From Thursday 11 August until Monday 15 August, there will be a special event to celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog. For the occasion, a new path and new outfits will be introduced for the protagonists of Fall Guys. The new “Bean Hill Zone” level features a crazy obstacle course that also requires you to collect as many rings as possible, to get the following in-game prizes: “Bean Hill Zone” Nameplate with 200 points, 200 Kudos with 400 points , Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit with 600 points, 400 Kudos with 800 points and Sonic’s sneakers with a thousand points. As for the paid content, we find all the protagonists of the famous saga of the blue hedgehog: Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic and even Dr. Robotnik, all in the form of outfits for the characters of Fall Guys and sold on the store for the entire duration of the event. The celebrations, however, have just begun: Sonic’s 30th anniversary includes the release of

Sonic Frontiers

, which will arrive at the end of 2022 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch and PC. This is a very ambitious relaunch of the series, not only because the Sega mascot will return to 3D platforming, but because for the first time it will move in an open world map in which it will be possible to freely explore every corner of the game.