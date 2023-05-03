Mediatonic has a very interesting novelty in store for Fall Guys inside the Season 4arriving this month, with the introduction of a level editor which will allow players to create their own paths at will, exponentially expanding the game’s contents.

Fall Guys: Season 4 will start on May 10, 2023 and, as also shown in the dedicated trailer below, it will also contain a powerful level editor.

Considering the nature of the game, such a tool can give new life to the Mediatonic title, greatly expanding the contents gameplay with contributions from the community.

“It’s the single biggest change we’ve ever made to Fall Guys, and it’s very exciting to be able to basically give players the keys to the game,” said Joe Walsh, the game’s creative director. The team also intends to take part in the creation of levels through the editor, with the idea of ​​building an increasingly active community on this front as well.

Essentially, the Fall Guys Creative Construction tools will be the central engine of producing new content for the game: both users and developers they will share the same base from which to build levels, which will lead to more frequent updates and a greater amount of new levels available, as well as a greater speed of intervention in fixing problems.

In fact, the use of the creative tools allows the modification of the levels “on the fly”, which should greatly speed up the intervention times and the resolution of bugs and similar inconveniences. Fall Guys thus enters its third year of activity with an epochal change in the management of its contents: we gave an overview of its history in the special dedicated “a two-year obstacle course”.