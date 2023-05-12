













Fall Guys Season 4 has arrived and with it the innovative creative mode

Fall Guys now it will bring 50 new rounds, plus new tools. The creative mode will come for players to enjoy editing different levels, and will allow them to be able to create custom rounds. It should be noted that from this moment on, all new levels will be created with this modality.

The new levels will be created after analyzing and monitoring the different deliveries that have been played the most by the community. In addition, they will be included in the main menu of Fall Guys.

The punctual information of the creative mode launch of Fall Guys It’s already available, you can check here.

The Fall Guys passes – Now the season one becomes the one of fame

The first pass of fame season 4 of Fall Guys will be available from May 10 to June 12, 2023. Below are the launch times:

Mexico: 3:00 AM

Colombia: 3:00 AM

Peru: 3:00 AM

Ecuador: 3:00 AM

Guatemala: 2:00 AM

Honduras: 2:00 AM

Venezuela: 4:00 AM

Paraguay: 4:00 AM

Bolivia: 4:00 AM

Uruguay: 5:00 AM

Chile: 5:00 AM

Argentina: 5:00 AM

The implementation of fame passes are intended to launch content in a stable manner and with better prices. Each of the new seasons will be made up of several passes that will last between 4 and 7 weeks.

Fall Guys is a free video game that is available for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S | X and Epic Games Store.

