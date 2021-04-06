Since last year, the official account has closed their direct messages due to the harassment they suffered

Since it became a free game in Playstation plus last year, Fall Guys became one of the fastest growing and most addictive games during the pandemic.

Although you can also play on PC and other consoles, it is having a hard time staying relevant within the industry. And, now they are getting the attention they are not looking for.

Internet trolls and fans of Fall Guys they have flooded with content rule34 from the video game to the tweets and direct messages of the official video game company accounts.

Fall guys r34

The game developed by Media Tonic is reaching its fourth season with an upcoming arrival at Nintendo switch already Xbox, so they need all the bulbs on top at all costs.

However, the company has decided to close its direct messaging and delete several of the responses to its tweets and communications after massive attacks they received from trolls and bots.

Okay, to your account twitter, have made that decision because since last year they have received content rule 34 from Fall Guys.

For those who do not know, the rule 34 He says: ‘If it exists, there is porn of it. Without exceptions‘. So yeah: trolls attacked porn with Fall Guys from Media Tonic.

Many people on twitter even made memes with all the hidden tweets that were in various publications of Fall Guys.

