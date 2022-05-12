The Nintendo of America Twitter account has already shared Mediatonic’s post.

Back in the summer of 2020, players entered the fun rounds of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout en masse, which managed to position itself among the most popular games on PC and PlayStation. In this last platform, it was done with a Guinness record for being the most downloaded title on PS Plus, but Mediatonic’s crazy proposal has always had a notable absence: It does not have a version for Nintendo Switch and Xbox.

Fall Guys will give its big announcement on May 16 at 7:00 p.m.The development team is aware that the public is waiting for the release of Fall Guys on these platforms, but so far they have not been able to do more than delay its release and consider it a priority. Within this accumulation of doubts, Mediatonic has set a date and time for a new direct in which they will give “a big ad“, so we will be attentive to the surprise that will be released on May 16 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) via Youtube Y Twitter.

It should be noted that, although those responsible for the game have not detailed the content of the direct, the Twitter account of Nintendo of America has shared the official publication of Mediatonic. Fan theories go in other directions and, although they do not rule out the presentation of the versions for Nintendo Switch and Xbox, they also bet on collaborations most unusual.

Despite all the comments on the publication, Mediatonic does not release any clues and invites us to connect to his broadcast to find out his big surprise. Of course, there are expectations around the imminent news, since Fall Guys is a title that, as you can read in our analysis, manages to entertain us based on imagination and many, many absurd situations.

