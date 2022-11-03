Since its jump to free-to-play, Fall Guys has not stopped getting all kinds of content. On this occasion a series of outfits arrive for the beans that are allusive to the characters of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe.

Now this all has to do with a new playable event for Fall Guys called The Power of Beanskull. Here players will be able to pick up He-Man’s Sword of Might and Skeletor’s Havoc Staff with which they can earn points, complete challenges, and unlock rewards.

Now, the Power of Beamskull will take place from November 3 to 7. Likewise, the Squad show will have their respective collectibles in the purest Eternia style.

What kind of rewards come with the event?

Nickname “I have the Power!”

Dog Tag “The Power of Grayskull”

“Alpha and Omega” print

“Prince of Eternia” outfit (i.e. He-Man’s hair and eyebrows. Yes, really)

praise

Let’s not lose sight of the outfits based on the Masters of the Universe with the protagonist of the series, Teela, Battlecat, Orko and the good Skeeletor. On the other hand, Mattel is going to launch a series of figures alluding to this crossover that your internal collector will surely want.

Source: Mediatonic

We also recommend: He-Man: They kill *spoiler* in his long-awaited return and fans accuse the series of forced inclusion

The package of the four figures costs 50 dollars and you can reserve it from the Mattel page, yes, the launch, at the latest, will be until September 29, 2023, so you will have to wait a long time.

Don’t forget to go around the Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, eShop and Xbox to download Fall Guys totally free and enter this season which offers all kinds of rewards to players who pay or not for the battle pass.

What do you think of this ad? Fall Guys? Excited? Do not forget to share your opinion with us in the comments area. You can also contact us through Discord, Twitter Y Facebook.