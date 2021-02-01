We’re just shy of seven weeks into Fall Guys’ third season – which has given the knockabout multiplayer game an appropriately wintery “icy fresh makeover” – and the time is now right for developer Mediatonic’s mid-season update, which arrives tomorrow, 2nd February.

Fall Guys’ Season 3.5 – subtitled “Stop with the yeets name it anything else just don’t include the word yeet please I’m begging you”, at the behest of the community – aims to give proceedings a bit of a shakeup at this crucial halfway juncture.

To that end, players can expect a brand-new level, 40+ variations for existing levels, and the introduction of the new Fall Feed, which offers a running display of competitor names as they’re unceremoniously eliminated from a game.

Fall Guys Season 3 Trailer.

Additionally, the coming weeks will bring a new DLC pack, new shows, and costumes – plus, Fall Guys’ Godzilla, Sonic, and Goose Game costumes will be added to the regular store.

Fall Guys’ third season – which usurped its medieval themed predecessor when it launched on 15th December – introduced seven new levels and over 30 news skins. 3.5 doesn’t yet have its own launch trailer, but presumably one will emerge to reveal its secrets soon.