As you know, yesterday it emerged that Epic Games is laying off 16% of its workforce, to reduce costs. It seems to be among the most affected studios Mediatonicto which we owe Fall Guys. The first reports on the matter spoke of a complete closure of the studio, with sudden and unannounced layoffs.

Subsequent reports, in particular that of Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who first reported the layoffs of the entire studio, however corrected the situation.

Schreier: “While it is true that Mediatonic (Fall Guys), a studio owned by Epic Games, has been hit hard by today’s mass layoffs, reports and rumors of the inter studio closing are false.”