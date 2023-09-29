As you know, yesterday it emerged that Epic Games is laying off 16% of its workforce, to reduce costs. It seems to be among the most affected studios Mediatonicto which we owe Fall Guys. The first reports on the matter spoke of a complete closure of the studio, with sudden and unannounced layoffs.
Subsequent reports, in particular that of Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, who first reported the layoffs of the entire studio, however corrected the situation.
Schreier: “While it is true that Mediatonic (Fall Guys), a studio owned by Epic Games, has been hit hard by today’s mass layoffs, reports and rumors of the inter studio closing are false.”
Fall Guys in crisis
Epic Games acquired Mediatonic about two years ago. Since then the studio’s only game, Fall Guys, has literally collapsed in player numbers, not turning out to be the hoped-for deal. For example, it currently has just over 1,000 concurrent players on Steam. Few, considering its nature live service. After all, there are several Epic Games titles in decline, starting with Fortnite, which has lost a lot of ground with the change in business model. Rocket League itself, another relatively recent acquisition by Epic Games, no longer does the numbers it once did, despite doing better than Fall Guys.
In short, the live service model, which made the company’s fortune, is starting to take its toll now that the number of players is no longer what it used to be.
