Fall Guys, famous title developed by Mediatonic and released in 2020, it is preparing to go free and to be released for the first time on the consoles of the Xbox family and on PS5 and Nintendo Switch. The news, which has been talked about long before today, became official a few minutes ago.

The technical characteristics of the various versions have also been announced. For example, on Xbox One it will run at 30fps and 1080p; on Xbox One X at 60fps and 1080p, on Xbox Series x it will run at 60fps and in 4K, while on Xbox Series S always at 60fps but in 2K.

On the Nintendo Switch, however, it will run in portable mode at 30fps and 720p, while in fixed mode at 30fps and 1080p. On PlayStation 5, however, it will be possible to play Fall Guys in 4K and 60fps. In short, different versions for the tastes of all gamers.

Furthermore, as mentioned at the beginning of the article, Fall Guys will become free for all platforms starting from 21 June, day on which the first Free For All Season will be launched. A name, a program.

Obviously, the software house that developed one of the funniest titles to play with distant friends has not forgotten who, on the contrary, had paid for the game on PC and PlayStation 4.

Players will receive the Free Falling Legacy Pack for free which will allow him to obtain objects for the personalization of his character and many benefits contained in the new Season Pass.

A shower of bonuses also for members of the Xbox Game Pass service, who will therefore have the opportunity to download a package of contents every month. In short, many gifts for everyone, without exception.

So, between the new versions for Xbox PS5 Switch and the transformation into a free game, Fall Guys (here you can find our review) is preparing to live a new story to be written with thrusts, tugs and leaps into the void. You are ready?