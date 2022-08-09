There were previous rumors that Fall Guys would have content of sonic the hedgehog and in the end they were true. It is through a new announcement that Mediatonicthe team behind the game, confirmed the information.

The fact is that this new downloadable content not only includes appearances for the characters but also a new level that is inspired by this emblematic and beloved character created by sega.

This new scenario is called Bean Hill area. In this it is necessary to run as fast as possible to collect the maximum number of rings. That is something that sounds very similar to the games of the also called blue hedgehog.

Depending on the amount collected are the rewards that players get. Now, when will this event start? Well, this week from Thursday, August 11.

Font: Mediatonic.

If you are worried that it will end before you can participate, you have a few days to do so, since it will end on August 15.

It is in this way that Fall Guys celebrates 30 years of the franchise sonic the hedgehogin which costumes based on their characters will be available.

In addition to that of Sonic will be those of Miles ‘Tails’ Prower, Knuckles the Echidna, Super Sonic and of course the Dr Robotnik. All of these outfits are great.

sonic?!? knuckles?!??!? TAILS?!? EGGMAN??!?!?!!?! SUPER SONIC?!?!?!?!?!?!?! i can’t believe this is happening, sonic and knuckles are coming back and this time they’re bringing BUDDIES (kinda) pic.twitter.com/VyEmnwleFF — Fall Guys… FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2022

What are the Sonic event rewards in Fall Guys?

Depending on the number of points accumulated in the level of Bean Hill area rewards vary. The following table shows what can be earned:

– Nameplate ‘Bean Hill Zone’ – 200 Points.

– 200 Kudos – 400 Points.

– Bonus Ring Set – 600 points.

– 400 Kudos – 800 Points.

– sonic tennis – 1000 Points.

Back to the topic of suits. sonic the hedgehog mentioned before will only be available from August 11 to 15, that is, while this event lasts and to acquire them you must go to the store inside Fall Guys.

Another novelty available during this period is a new emote known as Sonic Foot Tap. As can be seen, the event is well stocked with content. Too bad a trailer is not available to see it in action.

