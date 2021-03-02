Since he turned into one of the free games of Playstation plus in 2020, Fall Guys became one of the most addictive and entertaining games you can play on a console right now. Sure, he’s having a hard time keeping up, however the game still has content and that’s what fans love.

Now, the company behind this project, Tonic Games, has just been acquired by Epic games, which generates the following doubt: Could it be that Fall Guys can it become a free to play? We say this because the same happened with Rocket league, another game that now lives off microtransactions.

‘At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels made for them’. With Epic, we feel like we’ve found a home made for us. They share our mission to create and support games that positively impact, empower others, and stand the test of time, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces with their team.‘said Dave Bailey, Co-Founder and CEO of Tonic Games Group, developer of Fall Guys.

‘It’s no secret that Epic invests in building the metaverse and Tonic Games shares this goal. As Epic works to build this virtual future, we need great creative talent who knows how to create powerful games, content, and experiences.‘he declared Tim sweeney, founder and CEO of Epic games.

What’s going to happen to Fall Guys now that Tonic Games is part of Epic Games?

Until now, Epic games has not made a clear statement about what he will do with Fall GuysAt the moment, the ‘battle royale’ with beans is only available on Steam, so let’s not rule out that this entertaining game will soon be released on the platform Fortnite Y Rocket league, as well as other games.

It will all be a matter of time to know what will happen to Fall Guys and business model, which could follow the same path or, failing that, also opt for the Free-to-Play that has served a lot to gain users and obtain profits through microtransactions.

What do you think of this particular acquisition by Epic games? Do you think something will happen to Fall Guys? Follow the conversation through our social networks and stay in EarthGamer.

