Fall Guys is going full-on retrowave for its fourth season, flinging its bean-shaped heroes to a neon-hued – and a very 80s – future when things gets underway next Monday, 22nd March.

Previous seasons of Mediatonic’s knockabout battle royale game have spruced up the bean-jostling action by introducing medieval and calendar-appropriate winter themes. Season four, however – officially known as Fall Guys 4041 – mixes things up with a throwback sci-fi aesthetic that’ll inform everything from its cosmetics to its seven new levels.

Mediatonic unveiled one of these levels, the 60-player Skyline Stumble, last week, offering a chaotic look at its “Low Gravity Zones, Forcefields, Flippity Bippities, Chonky Buttons, and Spicy Light Swingers”. New cosmetics outfits include a disco ball and extremely shiny shark.

Fall Guys Season 4 – Cinematic Trailer.

Accompanying today’s Season Four launch date announcement is a brand-new cinematic trailer, which is notable for two reasons. Firstly, it culminates with a sneaky tease of a skin inspired by multiplayer smash hit Among Us, and secondly, it has introduced my insatiable synth-lust to Gunship’s effervescent Video Game Champion.

Mediatonic previously confirmed it will be bringing Fall Guys to Xbox and Switch some time this “summer”, suggesting both consoles will be joining the fray somewhere around Season Five. Additionally, it recently announced its acquisition by Epic Games – a move the developer said would hopefully result in Fall Guys receiving a host of new tech features from Fortnite and Rocket League, including account systems, cross-play, and squad vs. squad modes.