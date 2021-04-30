Finally, Fall Guys had ended his console exclusivity deal with Sony. This hit game had become one of the most popular during the pandemic, whether you play it in PS4, PS5 or in the Pc, the popularity that it reached is undeniable. And, at the beginning of the year the announcement of its port for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Nintendo Switch, which was celebrated so much by the companies;[ioas como por sus fans. Sin embargo, la pandemia hizo de las suyas.

Like other cases, the company gave an announcement very early that was affected by the current situation in which we live. According to his own words, this delay will allow you to perfect the cross-play between the different versions. However, the company has not given an approximate date for this launch. So don’t wait Fall Guys in the following months.

Meanwhile, what can I do in Fall Guys?

According to Mediatonic, the company in charge of Fall Guys, the commitment to his community remains despite this. The content of the new season will continue with new costumes, new scenarios and more items for your community that will be announced soon. In fact, season 4.5 of Fall Guys It is already around the corner and they ask for patience to be able to offer this new content. Despite this, they mentioned that they cannot offer a release date.

So, it only remains to enjoy the special costumes like those of Among us, available in Fall Guys. However, the one who gets the brunt of this news was Xbox Mexico that even the crown of royalty had brought him to the company.

If you want to know more about Fall Guys, video games, anime or geek culture, we also recommend reading:



