Falls Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been a hit since its launch almost a year ago. To this day, the game continues to receive fantastic support from the folks at Mediatonic, including new skins and new scenarios where players can continue to enjoy this original ‘battle royal’.

A couple of months ago, after it was confirmed that the title would arrive on Nintendo Switch, Xbox did the same, announcing that the title would arrive on the company’s consoles during the summer of 2021. However, Mediatonic assured that there was a possibility that the title suffered a slight delay, so that the cross play to the title also arrived, and this has been confirmed.

Fall Guys coming to Xbox delayed

In a new post in the Mediatonic official blog, the company has confirmed that Fall Guys delayed on Xbox and Nintendo Switch. The study has ensured that it is still working hard to get the title to reach Microsoft and Nintendo consoles in the best possible conditions, so they still need a little more time.

Also, the post adds that with the delay, Mediatonic will be able to add crossover games to Fall Guys. By having more development time, the company has ensured that it will add cross-play and other new features to the title, thus allowing players of these new versions to play with those of PC and PS4.

Azure to boost Fall Guys multiplayer on Switch and Xbox

Likewise, the publication continues to explain that, after joining Epic Games, the Mediatonic studio has grown with respect to the members of its team, which will allow to support the title more strongly and bring better content to Fall Guys. In this sense, the team ensures that the intention continues to be to release new content with the different seasons that will reach the title.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is now available on PC and PS4 with versions for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and Nintendo switch in development for release in 2021.