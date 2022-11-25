Epic Games announces the upcoming collaboration between Fall Guys and one of the most iconic video games from Japan: STREET FIGHTER. From tomorrow, November 26thit will in fact be possible to obtain costumes inspired by Ryu, cammy And Akuma within the game. But that’s not all, in fact emotes of the most famous moves taken from the game and pixellated titles will be available for your profile.

Source: Epic Games Street NintendoWire