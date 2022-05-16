Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the online party game released in 2020, will become free and will be released on other platforms, namely Switch, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PS5, as well as land on the Epic Games Store for PC. With the change in the free to play version comes a new season, entitled Free For All. It will contain new events, levels and challenges, and a new currency for the game, the Show-Bucks, will also be introduced, which can be used to buy the season pass. Those who have purchased the game at full price will receive various bonuses and the new season at no additional cost. The update is scheduled for June 21stas well as the arrival on other platforms than PS4 and PC, where it is already available.