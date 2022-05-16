After the resounding initial success Fall Guys it hasn’t handled those numbers anymore, thanks also to constant support and new contents capable of prolonging its appeal. But that could change as its creator, Mediatonic, has turned the title into a free-to-play and will arrive on many other devices.

So get ready to see images of Fall Guys on Xbox, Nintendo Switch and Epic Games Store with an invitation to download it, but PlayStation 5 users will also be able to do so, with a dedicated version. But that’s not all: Fall Guys also embraces cross-play and cross-prograssion, becoming something playable anywhere and anytime, at least if you own the Switch. At this point, in fact, any mobile versions are not to be excluded.

Fall Guys tumbles onto PS5 June 21, and at the same time becomes free for all, introduces new game modes, and more: https://t.co/mX0iq3Zlj8 pic.twitter.com/qtCEUDOHZD – PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 16, 2022



In the meantime, new costumes and levels will arrive, demonstrating the desire to invest and cultivate the brand on the part of the developers. The transition to free-to-play will certainly expand the user dramatically, as well as the revenue given that there are microtransactions.