SAW announces a new collaboration with Fall Guys: From 11 to 15 August it will be possible to obtain costumes and tackle a themed level Sonic the Hedgehog. More details in the press release.

Sonic and his friends blast into Fall Guys with the new level and new Sonic-themed outfits

From Thursday 11 August until to Monday 15 Augustthere will be a special event in Fall Guys with Sonic and his friends.

To celebrate 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog, Fall Guys introduces a brand new Sonic themed level and new outfits. Will Sonic dart along the path or will Knuckles stumble along the way? Whichever bean you prefer, you are sure to have a great time in the new area.

The new “Bean Hill Zone” level instructs the fast green beans to collect as many rings to win prizes including:

“Bean Hill Zone” Nameplate – 200 points

200 Kudos – 400 points

Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit – 600 points

400 Kudos – 800 points

Sonic Sneakers – 1000 points

What would a new Fall Guys event be without some new costumes? Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic and even the delightfully evil Dr. Robotnik will be available on the store for the duration of the event, with the new Sonic Foot Tap emote bringing them to life in a spectacular way.