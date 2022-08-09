Two years after their original collaboration, Fall Guys And Sonic The Hedgehog are teaming up again, adding new skins and a new limited-time game mode to celebrate Sonic’s 30th anniversary.

The event will take place from 11 to 15 August and adds five new costumes to the in-game store: the Sonic costume from two years ago, as well as new Tails, Knuckles, Dr. Eggman and Super Sonic skins. A new Sonic Foot Tap emote will also be available for purchase, a reference to Sonic’s impatient pose when a player took too long to move him in classic games.

In addition to the new skins there is a brand new game mode, the spectacular Bean Hill Zone. Players must collect rings scattered across the map to collect points and special rewards will be earned depending on how many points are earned.

sonic?!? knuckles?! ??!? TAILS?!? EGGMAN ??!?!? !!?! SUPER SONIC?!?!?!?!?!?!?! i can’t believe this is happening, sonic and knuckles are coming back and this time they’re bringing BUDDIES (kinda) pic.twitter.com/VyEmnwleFF – Fall Guys … FREE FOR ALL! 👑 (@FallGuysGame) August 9, 2022



The list of rewards and points needed to earn them is below:

200 points – “Bean Hill Zone” badge.

400 points – 200 kudos

600 points – Bonus dress

800 points – 400 kudos

1000 points – Skin of the lower body of the Sonic sneakers

Source: Gamepur