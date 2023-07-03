Recharged with “morenista energy” some returned to the city after being in Mexico City, where they attended to participate in the massive event in the Zócalo presided over by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the electoral triumph against “neoliberals and conservatives.” Most were functionaries or leaders of the party or groups. A few militants and interested in the Revolution doing them justice. The intention was to record the dragging of López Obrador and Brunette, but more the former, and they succeeded. They had the capacity to call voluntarily, by conviction and by carry.

the priistas they began the counteroffensive of the attacks of the governor Rubén Rocha Moya after seeing that they are covering the ex-governor Mario Lopez Valdez in the 2024 project and, due to his reaction, he sees it as a threat to the electoral results he expects in favor of the candidates he intends to impose. Some are subtly reversing him and others, like the senator Mario Zamora Gastelum and the PRI leader Paola GarateThey do it directly. For example, Zamora Gastélum encouraged Malova’s return to PRI and he retorted to Rocha Moya that the ex-governor has not bought the PRI, as Rocha Moya stated.

Some They already found the reason why the Governor Rubén Rocha Moya He confessed that he would be opposed if the Morena leadership accepts former governor Mario López Valdez with a view to the electoral process of 2024. Of course, after talking about him not in good terms, which he did emphatically all last week. Although some initially pointed out that he had fallen into contradiction because he had previously stated that Malova had bought the PRI and that he had an alliance with that party to be a senator, and now he was located in Morena, since data came out that Rocha Moya had information to cross from now on To agree with the governor, some morenistas circulated photos in which Malova appears with one of the “corcholatas” in Morena, Marcelo Ebrard.

And in the hypothetical In case ebrard turned out to be a presidential candidate for Morena, what is Governor Rocha going to do? Some see that he has two options: one is to face the presidential candidate and make him choose between him or Malova, and the other is to “apechugar” if the candidate makes an alliance with the ex-governor. For this reason, the direction that Sinaloa is going to take will depend on how Morena’s presidential candidacy is defined.

Luck seems to have changed Edgar Adair Espinozasecretary of the commune of The strongwith the Mayor Gildardo Leyva. And it is that there are reports that he was discovered speaking ill of Leyva, who has frozen him. And since everyone follows what the mayor orders, the cabinet officials don’t even say “good morning.” I mean, they froze it. In this sense, there are versions that they are preparing his resignation. But first they have to convince Espinoza’s “godfather”.