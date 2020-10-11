The choreographer Jérôme Bel presents Dances for an actress, with Valérie Dréville, at the MC93 in Bobigny (1). Bel was one of the pioneers in the major breach in contemporary dance. He performs and deconstructs, rejects the spectacular imperative, mixes dancers and non-dancers. In short, he shakes everything intensely. The invitation to the tragedian adds a stone to his edifice, a word he would hate. Two strong exceptional personalities are therefore working together. Valérie Dréville, what a prize list! (Vitez, Vassiliev, Régy, Françon, among others), here she is deprived of words. White socks, hair tied in a ponytail, in humble sportswear (hooded jacket, sweatpants), here she is the chief artisan of the show, because she also takes care of the lights and the sound. It starts with a familiarization with his body, entitled “Classical dance lessons. Pontoise 1973 ”. Little by little, the audience gets used to his new silent role. Straight back, arabesques, she stumbles, smiles, both modest and concentrated. No one knows if everything is wanted. At Bel, the slightest sign has its meaning. Isn’t he, by his own admission, “Follower of post-structuralist Western thought”?

The feeling goes to the nails

The eyes of Valérie Dréville, her beautiful talking face put out of work, shine through the impassive mask and, in puffs, spring the intimate knowledge of the actress, her aptitude, acquired for a long time, to arouse emotions. She fully embraces “her” new discipline. Not a word. She is elsewhere. Concerned about other parts of her being; the body panting, the speech muzzled, only the breath is heard. We can see here, no doubt, a strategy of taking control by the choreographer, in order to determine where the dance works. The quality of listening from Valérie Dréville, bending over her envelope of flesh as on a workbench, is truly astounding. After the classical exercise, she improvises on contemporary dance (Simone Forti): round back, arms in sleep. Loss of strength. The feeling goes to the nails. She then recites, by heart, the program that Jérôme Bel, concerned about ecology, refused to print on paper. Just as he refuses to take the plane, favoring videoconferences. Dréville’s drive body then “interprets” a short piece by Isadora Duncan and a solo by Pina Bausch taken from Müller Cafe . Works that Bel considers as eloquent as plays. At Valérie Dréville, the face, the main working tool, discarded, expresses irresistibly at a minimum. Ten minutes are then devoted to Claude Régy and Kasuo Ohno, for a butoh in the dark. The spectators, under their masks, do not see a thing, but feel the gesture, the scene, the theater itself evaporate and disappear, while she herself groped aside. Bel explores it in all directions. Failing to dance, she comments on the final scene of the Rite of Springby Pina Bausch, watched on her mobile, like a football match. same for me Let’s sing in the rain, which filters a hysterical need to move, to obey movement, to free yourself from any model. As an epilogue, she performs her “Last Dance”, created by her for her: pivoting on herself, with open arms, she exposes her face which seems an empty mask turning on itself like a mannequin in a window.