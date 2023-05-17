Primoz Roglic, injured, at the Tortona finish line. Marco Alpozzi/LaPresse (LAPRESSE)

The anticyclone is still far away, warns the meteorologist of a Giro as sad as time, gray rain, a sun hidden under dark clouds over the agitated Tyrrhenian, which, before reaching the mountains, advances at a pace of blows and misfortunes. Falls and Covid.

An elimination race, sum up those who turn facts into concepts and speak as much about the number of dropouts due to Covid –eight more withdrew yesterday, four of them from Soudal, the Evenepoel team, which continues with only three cyclists– as well as Tao Geoghegan Hart, fallen, motionless, on his side on the wet asphalt, knees bent, and remembers his position a la Joseba Beloki, his body after the Basque fell in front of Lance Armstrong on a Tour 20 years ago. Tao does not get up. His Giro ends in an ambulance (and the first examination in a hospital seems to show a fractured left femur), the Giro of the Englishman who was marching third, only 5s behind his teammate and pink jersey, Geraint Thomas, and many thought he was the best from Ineos, better in the mountains than Thomas, and the same in the time trial. Three days after the abandonment of Remco Evenepoel, the pink Corsa, so pale, loses another of her favorites 70 kilometers from Tortona, Piedmont, the homeland of the only two Italians who can be called campionissimo, Girardengo, Coppi, where the German Pascal Ackermann wins the sprint ahead of Jonathan Milan and Mark Cavendish.

The rain that floods the regions of the peninsula through which the Giro has just passed falls gently on the Ligurian coast, towards which the peloton descends through the Colla di Boasi. It’s only been a few minutes since it started to rain. The water mixes with the dirt, with the oil from old trucks, with the dust of the new asphalt, and it makes it, explains Thomas, in pink, with 2s on Primoz Roglic and 23s on Joao Almeida, “extremely slippery”. In a curve to the left, he brakes clumsily and the Italian Alessandro Covi falls in front of him. “A skid and a good blow,” laments the Italian cyclist, Almeida’s teammate, who is fighting for the podium. “These are things that happen.” Thomas doesn’t have time to brake. He trips over her body and his bike and also goes to the ground. “I dont know what has happened. One fell in front of me and luckily I fell on top of it. But my companions Tao and Sivakov have been hurt. And Roglic also fell there ”, explains the leader of the Giro, one who left due to a fall in his last two participations in the Italian race. “From a personal point of view I have been lucky, I have landed soft. I have spoken with Roglic. I have seen that he had a good cut on one leg, on the thigh, and that he had it swollen. I hope he can continue ”.

Those who follow him in the peloton hit the brakes and go to the ground. Half a dozen runners fall, most of them Ineos, always close to their boss at the head, and also Roglic. Not everyone gets up fast. Thomas, faster than anyone, sets off again at full speed. Roglic takes his teammate Bouwman’s bike and accelerates after the rose. Tao stays on the ground. And also the French Pyrenean climber Pavel Sivakov, the third most important man in the team that had everything, except Roglic, to win the Giro.

“Tao was in an optimal position, he was going very strong”, laments Thomas, the Welshman who left his country at the age of 20 because he could not stand the time and, more of a philosopher than resigned, contemplates the Italian sky these days so far from his cliché, so close to British time, and the 16 kilometers of private beaches that they run at the exit of Camaiore turned into a plantation of folded umbrellas, a desolate forest. “Tao has missed a great opportunity to win the Giro again [el londinense de Hackney ya ganó el Giro de 2020]. It has been a very hard blow for the whole team. I hope he recovers and comes back quickly.”

Sivakov, wounded, is left alone by his team, off the hook, slow. He is only accompanied by an Ineos car and a commissaires motorcycle, which warns the team driver not to even think of lending a hand to his rider, who is suffering. An ambulance quickly passes them on the way to another crash a couple of kilometers ahead. Movistar’s Navarre Óscar Rodríguez has lost control of his bike at more than 70 per hour, he deviates to the ditch where his body collides with a traffic signal that continues to shake seconds later, when the cyclist lands against the corner of a house built on the road. Rodríguez then began to work to end the leak, the most important task of his team. The day was written for the first victory of his boss, Fernando Gaviria, who in Tortona itself achieved his fourth victory in his great Giro, that of 2017. Despite everything, the team triumphs. The leak is extinguished. Gaviria, no. Gaviria falls two kilometers away.

