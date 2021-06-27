It is not necessary to undergo PCR testing for the presence of coronavirus infection to enter the university, since most of the applicants submit documents remotely. This was announced on Sunday, June 27, by the Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valery Falkov.

“The issue of admission has nothing to do with vaccination today, because the vast majority of graduates submit documents remotely,” he said on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1», Answering the question about the need to provide a test or a certificate of vaccination.

On June 25, the press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation confirmed that universities have the right to demand from students a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus or a medical withdrawal when checking into a hostel. The agency added that it is doing a lot of work to clarify the need for vaccination and create conditions for everyone who would like to be vaccinated.

On June 22, the head of the Ministry of Health, Mikhail Murashko, indicated the need for students to undergo coronavirus vaccination by mid-July. According to him, it is especially important to get vaccinated before the start of the school season.

On the same day, the head of the laboratory of the Gamaleya Center, Vladimir Gushchin, said that more and more severe cases of coronavirus are observed in young people, which indicates that the disease is “getting younger.”

On June 21, the head of the council of rectors of universities of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region, Alexei Demidov, said that students’ interest in receiving vaccinations against coronavirus has grown in universities in St. Petersburg. On June 4, a campaign to vaccinate students against COVID-19 began in Moscow universities.

In Russia, since January 18, a large-scale vaccination of the population against coronavirus infection has been taking place. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Currently, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.