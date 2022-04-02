The conflict in which the United Kingdom emerged victorious is a recurring theme in the culture and collective imagination of Argentina, 40 years later.Campo minado is the name of the play being presented in Buenos Aires and which brings together Argentine and British veterans who fought in the War of Falklands (from April 2, 1982 to April 14, 1982, with the victory of the United Kingdom), a war that deeply marked the history of the South American country, to the point of being the object of academic studies, books, documentaries and even films.

Forty years after the attempt to take territorial control of the islands through an invasion that time has shown to be improvised, Argentina is once again reflecting on what happened, the mistakes and the indelible mark of a confrontation that lasted 10 weeks and left 649 Argentine soldiers dead.

“The war marked the country because the cause of the recovery of the Falkland Islands, occupied by the United Kingdom since 1833, is a national cause. It is something that is taught in schools, for generations we have been educated with the idea of ​​recovering the islands”, told DW the historian and writer Federico Lorenz, author of numerous books on the subject, including Everything you need to know about Falklands. “When the landing took place, the soldiers had a lot of popular support,” explains Lorenz. The problem arose after the defeat, when the country was suddenly confronted with two devastating realities, the expert believes.

“When the war ended with the defeat of Argentina, it was tremendously frustrating because it made us realize that we were living under a dictatorship. And the loss of fear of Leopoldo Galtieri’s dictatorship due to military failure led us to denounce the crimes that had been committed since 1976. We would say that it was a superposition of two shocks: the defeat on the islands and the pain of seeing the country living,” he says.

Luck for some, tragedy for others

During the war, historian Fernando Soto Roland served in the Navy. Although he was not sent to the “theater of operations,” as the combat zone was euphemistically called, he saw things that surprise him to this day. Forty years after the conflict began, he came into contact with former comrades with whom he now exchanges memories of those years.

“I was just a sailor and I was really lucky,” he tells DW. “It was three months of tremendous anxiety, three or four times we were told that we were going to the Falklands and, for reasons I don’t know, this transfer didn’t happen,” she explains. “I was lucky that I didn’t become an invalid or have psychiatric problems like so many veterans do,” she adds. Laughing, he says he’s currently a Marine reservist “and I don’t even know how to tie a sailor’s knot.” In the military, I was taught poorly and I learned nothing there,” he notes.

There are others who were less fortunate. Post-traumatic stress disorder hit many combatants hard and an unknown number, between 300 and 450 of them, committed suicide after the war. Others face their demons by writing or forming groups to claim their role as combatants and, in many cases, victims as well.

Victoria Torres is an academic at the University of Cologne in Germany and has written numerous works on the Falklands War, focusing on autobiographical accounts. She herself says she is linked to the conflict by memories of her childhood, when she saw her friends leave for southern Argentina with weapons in their hands.

In the book Poesía Argentina y Malvinas. An anthology, which she coordinates with Enrique Foffani, brings together dozens of texts related to the islands, including several by ex-combatants. Many of them write about a topic that has been taboo for years: post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide. “From 1982 to 2000, the matter was not discussed because the soldiers had to sign a pact of silence to receive the discharge when they returned from the Falklands.

And they were burdened with it, which had a number of effects that led to alcoholism, drugs, domestic violence, and suicide. That’s what is being talked about more. But literature has also addressed this, especially poetry. There is poetry about suicide, and ex-combatant poets who write about their comrades who committed suicide. Telling it on paper serves as a catharsis and a way to convey to others what they went through”, says Torres.

In Argentina’s DNA

“Since 1994, the Argentine Constitution has had a transitional clause that seeks the peaceful recovery of the islands,” says Lorenz. “Malvinas is a feeling, as they say in Argentina, but it remains to be seen what policies are made with that feeling,” he adds. “The presence of the Falklands is so strong in our memory that it takes time to think about how to resolve the conflict. We didn’t think much about what we would do with the islands, we are very much in the logic of thinking about the war and not thinking about what kind of country we want to be the one that recovers the Falklands. It can be a great way to think about what unites us as a country, not just the recovery of a territory,” says Lorenz.

In La Guerra Less Thought, Torres − together with Miguel Dalmaroni − asks numerous authors to write about the Falklands. In the book, they define war as “an open wound, an episode that does not close”. A huge step on the path to healing was taken when combatants began to be recognized. Many of them feel like heroes; others victims. Some claim what they consider a heroic act. But everyone agrees, according to Torres, that for many years, in the immediate aftermath of the struggle, there was an attempt to make the veterans invisible, something that the 2005 film Firelit strongly exposes.

“Culture took care of disarming the discourses that came from the de facto government. It can be said that not a year has passed since 1982 without the recovery of the memory of the war being exercised. I defend the thesis that Malvinas belong to Argentina’s DNA”, says Torres. “It is a conflict that, as it is not over, will continue to accompany us,” she adds. “The mere march over the Falklands makes me feel bad. It was a war of a dictatorship that should have lasted through time. The death of all those innocent, unprepared and ill-equipped soldiers, and also thanks to many career soldiers who gave their lives for their country, allowed us to recover democracy more quickly”.

