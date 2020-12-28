King penguins, on the Falkland Islands, in 2007 (illustration). (DANIEL GARCIA / AFP)

The Malvinas Islands, this small archipelago the size of a French department (12,000 km2) and of only 3,000 inhabitants, are worried both for their fishermen and for marine life. The Falklands have been famous since the 1982 war, which saw neighboring Argentina (and then under dictatorship) attempt to take possession of this British territory. The United Kingdom had won this brief conflict, but the Falklands, as we say in English, have since retained a special status. Its inhabitants therefore did not have the right to vote in the referendum on Brexit four and a half years ago. Result: today they have the feeling of being the turkeys of the farce. The trade agreement ratified 4 days ago excludes from its scope the fishermen of the archipelago and because there is legal controversy over the Falklands exclusive economic zone.

Concretely, this means that customs duties between 6 and 12% will now apply on the exports of fishermen from the Falklands to the European Union. Very bad news for the archipelago: fishing is the number 1 resource of the Falklands, by far: 40% of GDP, 60% of fiscal resources. And 90% of exports go to Europe, especially squid, exported via Spain. On December 28, the Falklands Fishermen’s Association therefore expressed its deep dissatisfaction. She says she fears a considerable impact on employment.

Another source of concern in the archipelago is the future of wildlife. The Falklands are an exceptional sanctuary for marine fauna: whales, sea lions, sea lions, and above all many varieties of penguins (penguins, penguins, king penguins). They are counted in the hundreds of thousands, because they come to make their nests in the islands. It has also become an economic issue: they attract tourists. Tourism has become the archipelago’s second resource.

Only here, for many years, the protection of these animals is ensured by European protection funds: of the order of six million euros since 2014, one million per year. These funds will disappear with Brexit. The British government has promised equivalent compensation, as part of a device called Darwin Plus. But conservationists are worried.

All this could revive the debate on the status of this archipelago, since Argentina has never given up its territorial claims on the Falklands. “Malvinas Argentinas”, “the Falklands to Argentina”is a slogan that we always hear in Buenos Aires. For Argentina, the current status is an anachronistic legacy of colonialism. In 2013, in a local referendum, the inhabitants of the archipelago voted almost unanimously to stay within the United Kingdom. But the Brexit pill promises to be bitter. This new situation could therefore push them to get closer to their Argentine neighbor, economically in any case, if only out of commercial interest, by simple proximity.