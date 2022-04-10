Falkland War The Falklands War is 40 years old, but tensions between the British Isles and Argentina continue

The distance between the British Falkland Islands and Argentina is still tight. The Islands celebrate Liberation Day and Margaret Thatcher Day every year.

London

April On the 2nd of 1982, the Argentine military junta invaded the British Falkland Islands.

Although there had been signs of a threat, the attack on the British Conservative government and British intelligence came as a surprise.

After the situation dawned, some felt that it was not worth even trying to defend the islands 13,000 kilometers from Britain. There were less than a thousand inhabitants on the islands at that time.

Prime minister Margaret Thatcher disagreed.

Thatcher started a counter attack so let’s see the result of this action. The 74-day Falkland War began, with many major political consequences.

Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in front of her official residence in the summer of 1982 after announcing Argentina’s surrender in the lower house of the British Parliament.

The first troops sailed from Southampton to the Falkland Islands Tom HerringSergeant of military rank then.

The long voyage was followed by a long march on the eastern main island towards the capital Stanley. Water, sleet and snow came from the sky. It could have been ten degrees below zero at night.

“The weather was our worst enemy, and the terrain was completely unknown to us. We didn’t know anything about what was ahead, ”Herring told reporters at the National Army Museum in London on the 40th anniversary of the start of the war.

Falkland War veteran Tom Herring photographed with his medals at his home in Bedfordshire in March 2022. Herring was in his thirties when he left for the Falklands War. The youngest veterans of the war are now between 59 and 60 years old and the oldest in their eighties.

The frost was reportedly useful. The mines sown by the Argentine army lost some of their effectiveness.

“The mines were plastic, not metal, and they froze.”

Falklandin the war ended on June 14, 1982, with British victory. Britain’s powerful retaliation surprised the attackers, both their own and the rest of the world. Britain harnessed a total of nearly 30,000 soldiers and civilians into the war.

The successful war raised the popularity of Thatcher. The Conservative Party took a landslide victory in next spring’s parliamentary elections.

In Argentina, on the other hand, the defeat contributed to the overthrow of the military dictatorship. The era of democracy began.

Falklandin the war killed 649 Argentine soldiers and 255 British soldiers. Three civilians died.

Herring, who has since served in Northern Ireland and become a civil servant, has been in contact with an Argentine Falkland War veteran. However, they do not discuss the ownership of the islands.

“He thinks the islands belong to them [Argentiinalle]. We disagree, ”Herring said.

Forty the war of years ago is no longer part of a common active memory. Half of the current British population was not born in 1982, says the British and European ambassador to the Falkland Islands. Richard Hyslop.

According to a recent poll, half of Britons aged 18-34 do not know when the Falkand War was fought, The Times news in March.

The tenth age group thinks the attack was started by Britain. Equally many think the archipelago is located in the English Channel.

“This [väärä luulo saarien sijainnista] amused … but in the past many thought the Falkland Islands were in Scotland, ”Herring said.

Falklandin the islands now have almost 3,500 inhabitants. Most of them live in the capital, Stanley. All other parts of the archipelago are collectively referred to as Camp.

It is important for the people of Saaremaa that the war is remembered and that British life will continue to survive just in case.

“The gap with Argentina is still difficult,” said a member of the Falkland Islands’ eight-member legislature. Leona Roberts to journalists in London.

Leona Roberts, one of the leading decision-makers in the Falkland Islands, says Ukraine’s suffering has sparked a lot of sympathy among the islanders: “We know what the attack is, although of course the scale is completely different.”

According to Roberts, Argentina has slowed down the islands’ economy and relations with its neighbors, among other things. Sometimes, for example, it has been possible to agree on matters relating to fishing waters, but then the situation is reportedly in decline again.

“They [Argentiina] refuses to acknowledge the existence of the Falkland Islands, ”Roberts described the situation.

Argentina calls the archipelago Malvinas.

The Falkland Islands referendum decided in 2013 that the archipelago would continue to be one of Britain’s overseas territories.

As many as 99.8 per cent of the votes cast were behind the position. The turnout was 92%.

“There was no indigenous population on the islands that we would have driven away. We built this land, ”Roberts said.

Roberts himself is a sixth-generation Falklander from his mother’s side. On his father’s side, he is Chilean.

When the war began in 1982, Roberts was 10 years old. The family lived in the capital, Stanley.

Soldiers of the Argentine Army on Stanley Street in early May 1982. The military junta then held power in Argentina.

In the Falkland Islands the day of liberation is celebrated every June to commemorate the end of the war. January 10 is Margaret Thatcher’s Day.

“Today, we also have a day of multiculturalism, as the island already has 60 different nationalities,” says Roberts.

Not only the British have moved to the Falkland Islands, but people have also come from South and North America and Scandinavia, for example. There are even a few Argentinian families.

The Chilean community is reportedly relatively large, as is the Zimbabwean. From Zimbabwe to the islands have moved demining professionals.

“They liked the islands and brought their families.”

There are also sailors left in the Falkland Islands who have noticed during the voyage that their career choice was wrong. The archipelago decides independently on its immigration policy.

Argentina about 30,000 landmines sown by the army in the Falkland Islands during the war were cleared for nearly 40 years. The mines were not finally cleared until November in 2020.

“I remember from my childhood not being allowed to go to the beaches because there were mines,” said a youth ambassador from the Falkland Islands in England. Tamsin McCleod told reporters at the Army Museum event.

Tamsin McCleod (left), Falkland Islands youth ambassador, Tom Herring, war veteran, Richard Hyslop, Falkland Islands British and European ambassador, and Leona Roberts, a member of the legislature. The picture is from the Chelsea National Army Museum in London.

There is only one school and hospital in the Falkland Islands. Postgraduate studies for young people elsewhere are paid for by the state.

“We encourage young people to leave, and about 80 percent return home later,” Roberts said.

Archipelago is reportedly in dire need of more infrastructure.

The average GDP before the pandemic was about 270 million euros a year. The figure varies greatly depending on fish catches, exchange rates and exports.

By far the largest export is fish and shellfish. Sheep wool and meat are also exported. Wool yarn made from Falkland sheep wool is available from yarn shops in England.

Brexit that is, however, Britain’s difference with the EU is reflected all the way to the Falkland Islands. With Brexit, the islands’ fish exports to EU countries were subject to tariffs of 6-18%.

Tourism is a growing industry, although the pandemic put a stop to it for a couple of years. Attracted by nature with its penguins, whale and dolphins, and the exotic location of the Falkland Islands “in the middle of nowhere”.

However, the Falkland Islands are difficult to reach. Flight and cruise routes are long and sparse, so no eco-destination archipelago is for tourists.