The fight for the EBU Silver European Continental Title He had no name, simply: boxing. On the night of Thursday, February 27, in the San Pablo Pavilion, with more than 6,000 spectators in the stands, the expected fight between the young man took place Rafael ‘Falito’ AcostaBicampeón of Spain of light weight, and the veteran Carlos ‘Mouse’ PérezExcluson from Spain of the same category and Latin WBC champion.

The event, organized by Green Fest Fight and Tundra Promotionshe presented an excellent billboard. To inaugurate the evening, the Uzbeko ABDUMALIK KHALOKOV (2-0)Olympic champion at the Paris 2024 Games, won by KO in the third assault of six to Venezuelan Marlembron Acuña (13-12-1) In the pen weight. Subsequently, in the atom weight, the Spanish Isabel Rivero (10-2-1) faced Estefanía Matute (11-25) to eight assaults; Rivero danced on the ring and took the reins of the fight, connecting most of the blows. He knew what to do at all times. Before the main event, the Sevillian of Russian origin Artemio Garibian (7-1) He won the points in the supermedian weight to four assaults against his formerrival Ramiro Blanco (19-42-3). It was a couple fight that lit the public for what was to come.

After these fights, the time of the night was finally: Falito vs. Mouse, an authentic civil war. After a march of the Brotherhood of the Nazarene, to which Falito belongs, the ‘Gypsy King’ of Dos Hermanas went up to the ring. Shortly after, he made it a mouse. The fans chanted the name of Falito A screaming. It was his people. There was a great tension in the environment. From the first assaults the courage and the desire with which Falito faced Carlos, he was direct with everything was noticed. Carlos failed connecting right Every time both fighters tangled up. Acosta kept a closed, firm guard. It is a born bumbling, it goes to war without fear.

In the fourth assault, Acosta managed to knock down her opponentalthough more for an imbalance than for a blunt blow. Everything is psychological. Falito had everything in his favor and dominated clearly. He managed to throw it again between the strings, but the mouse experience sustained it and drove him to continue fighting.









Ring discussion

Already in him Seventh assaultjust before starting, the coaches of both fighters starred in a heated discussion. Carlos expected standing, determined to show that he does not fear anyone. The referee, Pablo González, subtracted a point (more than necessary) to mouse Because of the constant grips that caused Falito, who, taking advantage of the situation, connected a direct right from the right -wing. It was seen coming.

Mouse fell to the canvas, but after the first count, he got up and continued fighting. In the last assaults, Carlos began to take distance and make his boxing. He looked recovered, even managed to connect some blows, closing the fight with dignity. However, despite his efforts, Falito was clearly imposed on all rounds.

The judges’ scores were overwhelming: 118-107, 116-109 and 120-105. An undisputed winner. The fans were crazy, chanting the name of the ‘Gypsy King’. A true duel of Titans that concluded with respect between both fighters, who until not long seemed to hate each other. This is boxing: the beauty of violence at its maximum splendor.

Now, Falito has new challenges on the horizon. Your next objective is the European lightweight title, currently in the hands of English Sam Noakes (16-0), who already beat Pérez in the past. Besides, The fighter Antonio Collado, present at the event, challenged the winner of the fight. Collado has already lost at the time against Falito in the dispute for the title of Spain of light weight. A magical boxing night in San Pablo, Seville. Falito, 22, has come to stay. It is your moment.