Almost a month and a half ago, in the game against Getafe, Cervera gave Fali entry into the midfield given the shortage of troops in that position and What at first seemed like a patch has become a solution. Fali has responded perfectly in these games and now it seems difficult that they can take away a place that he has earned.

It is true that his ‘arrival’ to the midfield occurred at a time when there was a plague of injuries in the midfield. This season neither Augusto nor Garrido have had many options due to different casualties and to this was added at that time the injury of a permanent fixture such as José Mari. The truth is Fali has been impeccable in her new role, which luckily he already knew from his time at Nàstic.

Fali has played midfield in seven of the last eight league games (The match against Levante was only lost due to accumulation of yellows). In this position, the Valencian enhances all its virtues, where it is used for the ‘dirty work’ of break the rival attack game. further has good ball output, acquired its stage of central and you can’t forget your aerial work. In short, a lung for the midfield. This season, the Valencian has a 68% success rate in the pass. Percentage that it rises to 81% in one’s own field, where he barely has errors (he has only committed nine fouls so far in the league).

The possible return of José Mari, a priori, should mean the return of Fali to the defense axis. With the Roteño in full power, the normal thing would be to see him in the eleven with Jonsson and the Valencian, with Cala. What seems certain is that if Cervera needs to reroll Fali for the spinal cord, he will do it again, since it is a position in which he has responded more than once, ahead of players like Garrido or Augusto.