Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Interior published a video clip showing the rescue operation of an Emirati citizen.

The Ministry, on its social media accounts, attached the video clip with a sentence saying, “Interior Ministry hawks contribute to saving the life of an Emirati citizen.”

The clip shows a helicopter landing and individuals exiting it, transporting the injured person and taking him to a hospital.

Falcons of the Interior contribute to saving the life of an Emirati citizen#Ministry_of_Interior_Emirates

MOI Eagles Contribute to Saving the Life of an Emirati Citizen#MOIUAE pic.twitter.com/URCmOdzbRE

– Ministry of Interior (@moiuae) September 28, 2024