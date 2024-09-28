Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Interior published a video clip showing the rescue operation of an Emirati citizen.
The Ministry, on its social media accounts, attached the video clip with a sentence saying, “Interior Ministry hawks contribute to saving the life of an Emirati citizen.”
The clip shows a helicopter landing and individuals exiting it, transporting the injured person and taking him to a hospital.
Falcons of the Interior contribute to saving the life of an Emirati citizen#Ministry_of_Interior_Emirates
MOI Eagles Contribute to Saving the Life of an Emirati Citizen#MOIUAE pic.twitter.com/URCmOdzbRE
– Ministry of Interior (@moiuae) September 28, 2024
