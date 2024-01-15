Carles Falcon dies

This year too the Dakar has caused victims. After the death of Livio Sassinoti, an Italian spectator hit by Ales Loprais' truck in the 2023 edition, today the news of Carles' death arrived Falcon.

The Dakar press release

The Dakar has published a statement on the tragedy we reported to you about.

“It is with great sadness that we learned from his family of the death of the Spanish pilot Carles Falcon. In the special stage of stage 2 from Al Henakiyah to Al Duwadimi, the rider suffered a heavy fall at km 448. The medical teams who quickly arrived on site noted the seriousness of his condition. He was flown to Al Duwadimi hospital, before being taken to hospital in Riyadh and repatriated to Spain a few days later. Despite the great effort of the doctors, the pilot did not make it. The organizers and competitors of the Dakar express their most sincere condolences to his family and friends“.

Carlos Sainz, current leader of the competition, also wanted to pay homage to Falcon's memory.

The Spanish driver's accident dates back to January 7th. Medical tests had highlighted cerebral edema and a fracture of the C2 vertebra for which surgery had been carried out. The rider of the KTM 450 Rally Replica was kept in an induced coma to check the neurological damage, which unfortunately proved irreversible. Falcon is thus the 33rd victim in the history of the Dakar among drivers.